Bernie Sanders tells Trump to ‘get your act together’ and protect medical personnel amid crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, supplies that health care workers need are running low.
Local county officials are doing what they can to gather donations to assist with the shortage, but it’s simply not enough.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders shared a message he had for President Donald Trump to Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Sanders urged the president to utilize the Defense Production Act to protect medical personnel, telling him “get your act together”.
The Vermont senator said it is incomprehensible that health care workers are putting their lives on the line to treat COVID-19 patients. He said the United States must produce all the gloves, gowns and masks that are needed during this pandemic.
“This is a life and death situation because if our medical personnel go down, who’s left to treat the American people? Mr. President get your act together, utilize the Defense Production Act,” Sanders said in a video he tweeted Saturday. “Let’s make sure we produce what our medical people need.”
