Whether you’re looking for a prime rib, a porterhouse, tomahawk or a ribeye, there’s no shortage of steakhouse options across California. But with restaurants specializing in various cuts of red meat being some of the most expensive, it can be hard to know which chop house is worth your fleeting time and hard earned money.

Gayot, an online food and travel review service known for its “Best of” guides, has compiled the top steakhouse in the nation, including the best restaurants in various cities across California.

Gayot ranked the top steakhouses for 2022 in Los Angeles, Orange County, the Bay Area, Sacramento, San Diego and beyond.

Restaurants were ranked based on the following criteria: décor, service, ambience, wine list and, of course, Gayot’s overall opinion of the food.

The chophouses vary in style, from old-fashioned smoke lounges to rustic farm-to-table settings to sleek and contemporary architecture, and everything in between.

So without further ado, here are the top steakhouses across California (sorted alphabetically), including the ones closest to you:

Los Angeles

Alexander’s Steakhouse

  • 111 N. Los Robles Ave.
    Pasadena, CA 91101
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

The Arthur J

  • 903 Manhattan Ave.
    Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Baltaire

La Boucherie on 71

  • 900 Wilshire Blvd., 71st fl.
    Los Angeles, CA 90017
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$

Bourbon Steak

  • 237 S. Brand Blvd.
    Glendale, CA 91210
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$

CUT

  • 9500 Wilshire Blvd.
    Beverly Hills, CA 90212
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$

Gwen

  • 6600 Sunset Blvd.
    Los Angeles, CA 90028
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Jar

  • 8225 Beverly Blvd.
    Los Angeles, CA 90048
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse

  • 246 N. Cañon Dr.
    Beverly Hills, CA 90210
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Orange County

A Restaurant

  • 3334 W. Coast Hwy.
    Newport Beach, CA 92663
  • Rating: N/A
  • Price: $$$$

Agora Churrascaria

  • 1830 Main St.
    Irvine, CA 92614
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

BLK Earth Sea Spirits

  • 300 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 202
    Huntington Beach, CA 92648
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Bourbon Steak

  • 1 Monarch Beach Resort
    Dana Point, CA 92629
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$$

The Catch

  • 2100 E. Katella Ave.
    Anaheim, CA 92806
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

enoSTEAK

  • One Ritz-Carlton Dr.
    Dana Point, CA 92629
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

  • 455 Newport Center Dr.
    Newport Beach, CA 92660
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Houston’s

  • 2991 Michelson Dr.
    Irvine, CA 92612
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

La Cave

  • 1695 Irvine Ave.
    Costa Mesa, CA 92627
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse

  • 633 Anton Blvd.
    Costa Mesa, CA 92626
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Ventura County

Aloha Steakhouse

  • 364 S. California St.
    Ventura, CA 93001
  • Rating: N/A
  • Price: $$$$

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood

  • 1714 Newbury Rd.
    Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$$

Hozy’s Grill

  • 1760 E. Lemonwood Dr.
    Santa Paula, CA 93060
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse

  • 2087 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
    Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Santa Barbara

Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn

  • 3539 Sagunto St.
    Santa Ynez, CA 93460
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

Chuck’s of Hawaii

  • 3888 State St.
    Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$$

Clementine’s Steak House

  • 4361 Carpinteria Ave.
    Carpinteria, CA 93013
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$

Cold Spring Tavern

  • 5995 Stagecoach Rd.
    Santa Barbara, CA 93105
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$

Harbor Restaurant

  • 10 Stearns Wharf
    Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Rating: 11/20
  • Price: $$$

The Hitching Post II

  • 406 E. Hwy. 246
    Buellton, CA 93427
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood

  • 512 State St.
    Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Jill’s Place

  • 632 Santa Barbara St.
    Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$$

Lucky’s

  • 1279 Coast Village Rd.
    Montecito, CA 93108
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

The Willows

  • 3400 E. Hwy. 246
    Santa Ynez, CA 93460
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

San Diego

Ember & Rye

  • 7447 Batiquitos Dr.
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Greystone

  • 658 Fifth Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92101
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$$

Island Prime

  • 880 Harbor Island Dr.
    San Diego, CA 92101
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

JRDN Restaurant

  • 723 Felspar St.
    San Diego, CA 92109
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

  • 285 J St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
  • Rating:
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Red Tracton’s

  • 550 Via de la Valle
    Solana Beach, CA 92075
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

  • 1355 N. Harbor Dr.
    San Diego, CA 92101
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Stake Chophouse & Bar

  • 1309 Orange Ave.
    Coronado, CA 92118
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$

STK

  • 600 F St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Palm Springs

Cielo

  • 49500 Seminole Dr.
    Cabazon, CA 92230
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$$$

The Edge

  • 68900 Frank Sinatra Dr.
    Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
  • Rating: 15/20
  • Price: $$$$$

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

  • 78525 Hwy. 111
    La Quinta, CA 92253
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Mastro’s Steakhouse

  • 73-405 El Paseo, Ste. 120
    Palm Desert, CA 92260
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

  • 74880 Country Club Dr.
    Palm Desert, CA 92260
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Mr. Lyons Steakhouse

  • 233 E. Palm Canyon Dr.
    Palm Springs, CA 92264
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

  • 74740 Hwy. 111
    Palm Desert, CA 92260
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

  • 73505 El Paseo, Ste. 2600
    Palm Desert, CA 92260
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

San Francisco

Alexander’s Steakhouse

  • 448 Brannan St.
    San Francisco, CA 94107
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Bobo’s

  • 1450 Lombard St.
    San Francisco, CA 94123
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

EPIC Steak

  • 369 The Embarcadero
    San Francisco, CA 94105
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

5A5 Steak Lounge

  • 244 Jackson St.
    San Francisco, CA 94111
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Fogo de Chão

  • 201 Third St., Ste. 100
    San Francisco, CA 94103
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Harris’

  • 2100 Van Ness Ave.
    San Francisco, CA 94109
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

House of Prime Rib

  • 1906 Van Ness Ave.
    San Francisco, CA 94109
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Lolinda

  • 2518 Mission St.
    San Francisco, CA 94110
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Marin Joe’s

  • 1585 Casa Buena Dr.
    Corte Madera, CA 94925
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Pricing: $$$

Roka Akor

  • 801 Montgomery St.
    San Francisco, CA 94133
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Pricing: $$$$

San Jose

Alexander’s Steakhouse

  • 19379 Stevens Creek Blvd.
    Cupertino, CA 95014
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

Birk’s

  • 3955 Freedom Cir.
    Santa Clara, CA 95054
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Fogo de Chão

  • 377 Santana Row, Ste. 1090
    San Jose, CA 95128
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

Forbes Mill Steakhouse

  • 206 N. Santa Cruz Ave.
    Los Gatos, CA 95030
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$$

The Grill on the Alley

  • 172 S. Market St.
    San Jose, CA 95113
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

LB Steak

  • 334 Santana Row, Ste. 1000
    San Jose, CA 95128
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

  • 177 Park Ave., Ste. 100
    San Jose, CA 95113
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops

  • 2050 Gateway Pl.
    San Jose, CA 95110
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$$

Sacramento

Buckhorn Steakhouse

  • 2 Main St.
    Winters, CA 95694
  • Rating: 12/20
  • Price: $$

Echo & Rig

  • 500 NW J St., Ste. 150
    Sacramento, CA 95814
  • Rating: 14/20
  • Price: $$$

Morton’s The Steakhouse

  • 621 Capitol Mall
    Sacramento, CA 95814
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

  • 501 Pavilions Ln.
    Sacramento, CA 95825
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$$

Scott’s Seafood Grill & Bar

  • 9611 Greenback Ln.
    Folsom, CA 95630
  • Rating: 13/20
  • Price: $$$