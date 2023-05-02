Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 149 stocks met the criteria in California.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +14.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$2.31)
– Market cap: $1,273.4 billion
– Headquarters: Mountain View
– Sector: Information
#29. Public Storage (PSA)
– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$6.34)
– Market cap: $51.8 billion
– Headquarters: Glendale
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
#28. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$6.30)
– Market cap: $685.4 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Manufacturing
#27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
– Last week price change: +2.4% (+$4.96)
– Market cap: $16.4 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
#26. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$1.82)
– Market cap: $85.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Information
#25. Intel Corp. (INTC)
– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$0.76)
– Market cap: $128.5 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Manufacturing
#24. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
– Last week price change: +2.6% (+$2.51)
– Market cap: $28.9 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
#23. Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
– Last week price change: +2.8% (+$4.29)
– Market cap: $49.1 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
#22. Apple Inc (AAPL)
– Last week price change: +2.8% (+$4.66)
– Market cap: $2,684.7 billion
– Headquarters: Cupertino
– Sector: Manufacturing
#21. Walt Disney Co (The) (DIS)
– Last week price change: +2.9% (+$2.93)
– Market cap: $187.2 billion
– Headquarters: Burbank
– Sector: Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation
#20. Western Digital Corp. (WDC)
– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.00)
– Market cap: $11.0 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Manufacturing
#19. Essex Property Trust (ESS)
– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$7.31)
– Market cap: $14.2 billion
– Headquarters: San Mateo
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
#18. Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$2.15)
– Market cap: $28.7 billion
– Headquarters: Ventura
– Sector: Information
#17. Applovin Corp (APP)
– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$0.57)
– Market cap: $5.1 billion
– Headquarters: Palo Alto
– Sector: Information
#16. Mattel (MAT)
– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$0.61)
– Market cap: $6.4 billion
– Headquarters: El Segundo
– Sector: Manufacturing
#15. Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$4.17)
– Market cap: $76.9 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
#14. KLA Corp. (KLAC)
– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$14.57)
– Market cap: $53.5 billion
– Headquarters: Milpitas
– Sector: Manufacturing
#13. RH (RH)
– Last week price change: +4.1% (+$9.98)
– Market cap: $5.6 billion
– Headquarters: Corte Madera
– Sector: Retail Trade
#12. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
– Last week price change: +4.7% (+$0.57)
– Market cap: $11.8 billion
– Headquarters: Irvine
– Sector: Manufacturing
#11. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
– Last week price change: +4.9% (+$0.29)
– Market cap: $5.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
#10. Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)
– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$2.93)
– Market cap: $29.3 billion
– Headquarters: Corona
– Sector: Manufacturing
#9. Resmed (RMD)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$12.89)
– Market cap: $35.4 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Manufacturing
#8. Skechers U S A (SKX)
– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$2.90)
– Market cap: $7.4 billion
– Headquarters: Manhattan Beach
– Sector: Wholesale Trade
#7. CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$4.80)
– Market cap: $23.8 billion
– Headquarters: Los Angeles
– Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
#6. EBay (EBAY)
– Last week price change: +7.7% (+$3.32)
– Market cap: $24.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
#5. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$22.35)
– Market cap: $17.4 billion
– Headquarters: Long Beach
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
#4. TriNet Group Inc (TNET)
– Last week price change: +8.5% (+$7.24)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dublin
– Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
#3. Meta Platforms Inc (META)
– Last week price change: +12.9% (+$27.43)
– Market cap: $646.5 billion
– Headquarters: Menlo Park
– Sector: Information
#2. Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
– Last week price change: +12.9% (+$0.91)
– Market cap: $14.5 billion
– Headquarters: Newark
– Sector: Manufacturing
#1. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
– Last week price change: +14.9% (+$267.62)
– Market cap: $57.0 billion
– Headquarters: Newport Beach
– Sector: Accommodation and Food Services