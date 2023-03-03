SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Bridge lights are set to go dark on Sunday, March 5, on the 10-year anniversary of their original lighting. Officially known as “The Bay Lights,” the iconic 1.8-mile art installation by artist Leo Villareal was lit on March 5, 2013, and will be turned off at 8 p.m. this Sunday.

Currently, plans are underway to bring the lights back in an expanded form that would make them visible on both sides of the bridge. Illuminate, the nonprofit that raised funds for the current installation, is seeking $11 million in funding to bring the lights back.

The current LED system illuminating the bridge is failing faster than it can be repaired, according to a press release from Illuminate. The new system that’s being planned will be engineered to perform in the harsh environmental conditions of the San Francisco Bay.

The new installation plan calls for 50,000 LEDs — double the original — making the artwork visible from parts of Oakland, Alameda and other communities on the south side of the bridge. To carry out the project, Illuminate is seeking ten private donors to contribute $1M each. The remaining $1M will be raised through crowdfunding.

But with time running out on the current installation and uncertainty remaining over the future of the lights, this could be your last weekend to see the lights on the bridge. So if you’re looking for that perfect Instagrammable moment, here are the best spots to see the Bay Bridge lights.

Best Places to see the Bay Bridge Lights:

The Ferry Building

Visitors to the SF Ferry Building enjoy a sweeping, unobstructed view of the lights. From the bay-facing side of the building, it’s easy to see the whole span of the bridge between SF and Treasure Island lit up by the shimmering display.

Rincon Park

Situated on the Embarcadero, Rincon Park offers unobstructed, panoramic views of the lights from the bay front. Home to the renowned bow and arrow sculpture, “Cupid’s Span,” the park offers a nicely groomed patch of grass from which to enjoy photo-worthy views of the Bay Bridge lights.

Treasure Island

A quick drive or bus ride across the Bay Bridge’s western span will get you to Treasure Island where you can get a whole other view of the lights. Rather than looking out from the city with the bay and the island in the backdrop, seeing the lights from Treasure Island offers a view of the lights with the city skyline in the backdrop.

If you’re planning on getting out and enjoying the Bay Bridge lights before they go dark this weekend, you’d better bring your umbrella. Rain is set to return Saturday morning and carry into next week, so you should plan for a wet weather photo op.