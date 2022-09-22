Three more people have been arrested in the mid-day smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in March.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced they had taken into custody two suspected thieves in Long Beach, while another suspect was arrested overnight in Barstow.

Wednesday morning, the BHPD SWAT team, with assistance from the FBI, arrested a minor on a commercial burglary charge and 20-year-old Deshon Bell on commercial burglary and conspiracy charges.

Officers also found a 9 mm handgun and a high-capacity magazine at the site of Bell’s arrest in Long Beach, police said.

In addition, officers found “evidence connecting the suspects” to the robbery, though police did not detail what that evidence is.

The third alleged robber, Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, was taken into custody in Barstow by the California Highway Patrol on a federal criminal complaint of robbery, police said.

These three suspects join 37-year-old Los Angeles resident Ladell Tharpe, who was previously charged in the robbery while he was already in custody on an unrelated case.

Police said the ongoing investigation won’t conclude “until all remaining suspects are arrested and booked.”

Up to six suspects were reported in the March robbery of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. The thieves — all wearing masks and hoodies — used axes, sledgehammers and crowbars to smash the storefront window and take “several pieces of high-end jewelry,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BHPD at 310-285- 2125.

Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BHPDAlert followed by the tip information to 888777.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.