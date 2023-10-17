(KRON) — A bicyclist who allegedly brandished a weapon at a driver in downtown San Mateo was arrested on Friday, according to the San Mateo Police Department. According to police a large group of bicyclists was riding through downtown shortly before 10 p.m. Friday and surrounded a female victim’s car.

The bicyclists were allegedly hitting the woman’s vehicle when one of them approached her car yelling. According to the victim, the suspect, later identified as Jeffery Seiler, lifted his shirt and showed her a weapon in his waistband.

It was at that point that the victim called the police and officers arrived on the scene.

As the bicyclists continued their ride through downtown San Mateo, the victim provided a description of the suspect to officers. Officers located Seiler with the other bicyclists and attempted to stop him.

He took off and rode away from officers. He was chased for several city blocks before police were able to stop and detain him.

Seiler was arrested for brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest. Police say an investigation into the matter is ongoing.