Wrong-way driver strikes, kills bicyclist in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle-bicycle collision left one person dead in San Jose on Sunday, according to authorities.

Around 4:27 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of S. 1st Street and Reed Street after reports of a vehicle-bicycle collision.

When officers arrived, they located the downed bicyclist and provided medical aid to the bicyclist, who was only described as an adult male.

The man died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveled the bicyclist was riding southbound on S. 1st Street when he was struck by a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado type truck that was going the wrong way, officials say.

The truck was going northbound in the southbound lanes and fled the scene. The truck has not been located.

The San Jose Police Department is now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved. It is described as a dark colored, black or blue, newer Chevrolet Silverado truck with a cover over the bed and front end damage.

This is the second fatal traffic accident and second victim in San Jose this year.

Police say the identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Templeman of the SJPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.