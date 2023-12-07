(KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department is investigating an incident in which a bicyclist was struck and killed near a railroad crossing last Saturday. San Rafael PD officers responded to Andersen Drive at the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (S.M.A.R.T.) crossing at 7:45 a.m. on a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist collision, police said.

SRPD officers, along with the San Rafael Fire Department, arrived on the scene and found the bicyclist deceased. Santa Rosa PD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

The roadway and railroad services were shut down for several hours while the investigation was being conducted. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police said.

A preliminary investigation, police said, determined that the cyclist was headed northbound on Anderson Drive and approached the S.M.A.R.T. crossing. The investigation indicated that the bicyclist rode over the tracks and fell to the pavement into the path of a northbound pickup truck that was towing a trailer.

The pickup truck was unable to stop in time and the bicyclist was run over, police said.

Drugs and alcohol were not immediately suspected as a factor; however, investigators are awaiting the result of a toxicology report.