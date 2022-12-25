VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A 52-year-old bicyclist in Vallejo has succumbed to injuries he sustained on Wednesday, the police department said.

The apparently solo collision happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Glen Cove Parkway and Robles Way. It appears that the man collided with the curb, the ground or a metal pole while riding his bike south on Glen Cove Parkway, Vallejo Police said.

On Thursday, a medical examiner notified VPD that the man had died. His name is being withheld.

This is the 25th fatality this year in Vallejo due to a collision. The collision is under investigation and anyone with information or who may have passed by the scene is asked to contact Corporal Lenard Alamon at (707) 648-4329.

