Biden campaign sells out Mike Pence fly swatter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly 24 hours have gone by since the infamous fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the VP debate — but the buzz is far from over.

The Joe Biden campaign wasted no time in creating and selling the “Truth over Flies” Biden and Harris fly swatter.

As of Wednesday night, Merchandise Director for the Biden/Harris campaign Zach McNamara said the campaign had already sold 15,000 fly swatters.

As of Thursday — they are completely sold out.

For several minutes, the fly landed in Pence’s hair, not moving as he answered questions about racial injustice.

The little insect took social media by storm. People went so far to create parody Twitter accounts for the fly that made its national television debut on the debate stage.

Lots of buzz about our fly swatter, we’ve already sold 15,000 — Zach McNamara (@zpmcnamara) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says it will be producing a bobblehead depicting Pence with a fly on his head.

