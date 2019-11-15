Biden, Sanders among many demanding gun reform following Santa Clarita school shooting

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(KRON/KTLA) – A student reportedly opened fire on five classmates, killing two of them, before shooting himself in the head at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday, the day of his 16th birthday, authorities said.

When they arrived, first responders encountered six patients with gunshot wounds in the school’s Quad, said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Several students transported to local hospitals, where two of the victims — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — later died, according to officials. Neither has been identified.

As always, many took to social media to convey their thoughts and prayers to the victims.

Several politicians sent their condolences, and per usual – the gun reform debate got brought up.

After President Donald Trump sent his thoughts and prayers via Twitter, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden had a different approach to the tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to Santa Clarita, but prayers aren’t enough,” the former VP tweeted. “We need real gun reform to make our schools safer.”

Another school shooting. How long will we go on like this? No kid should fear their safety in school & no parent should worry whether their kid will come home.



— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2019

U.S Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed his anger with Congress and the current administration.

“It is truly outrageous that at the very same time the Santa Clarita school shooting was happening, Senate Republicans — led by Mitch McConnell — refused to pass gun safety legislation,” Sanders tweeted.

It is truly outrageous that at the very same time the Santa Clarita school shooting was happening, Senate Republicans—led by Mitch McConnell—refused to pass gun safety legislation.



— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 14, 2019

Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to respond to the shooting.

He took a moment to thanks first responders, then targeted U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“How many more lives will be lost? How many more shootings will we have to endure? We need commonsense gun reform. NOW,” Newsom tweeted.

Grateful for the first responders in Santa Clarita today.



— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 14, 2019

The governor also released a statement following the shooting.

“I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my Administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement. Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community.” Governor Newsom Statement on Santa Clarita High School Shooting

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein also addressed the senseless shooting via Twitter.

“Today we’re confronted with yet another heartbreaking school shooting. Once again I ask, when will enough be enough? Congress has the ability to reduce these mass shootings. What is lacking is courage among Senate Republicans and the president to actually take action,” the senator tweeted, along with a full statement.

— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 14, 2019

U.S Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren gave her take on the situation.

She tweeted, in part, “Students shouldn’t live in fear when they go to school. We must act now to end gun violence.”

I'm heartsick for the victims of this horrifying shooting and their families. We shouldn't have to live like this. Students shouldn't live in fear when they go to school.



— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 14, 2019

Beto O’Rourke recently announced he was ending his presidential campaign.

But that didn’t stop O’Rourke from giving his two cents on the incident.

He took a moment to encourage the country to continue fighting.

“To everyone fighting to stop this from happening in America: the days of the NRA and the members of Congress they’ve purchased are coming to an end. Keep the faith, keep up the fight. Our kids are counting on us,” he tweeted.

Santa Clarita, we’re with you today and every day going forward.



— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 14, 2019

Aside from politics, many are expressing their condolences on social media – including the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

“Our hearts and support go out to Saugus High School and the entire Santa Clarita community,” the NBA organization tweeted.