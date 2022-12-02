(KRON)– A big rig truck caught fire on I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange Friday morning around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from Truckee CHP. Traffic in the area is temporarily being held due to fire, the tweet stated.

“Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area,” the tweet read in part. No injuries were reported. The roadway will be cleared shortly stated CHP.

Back-to-back winter storms brought about a foot of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierras on Thursday, closing schools and intermittently shutting down traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.