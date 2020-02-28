Live Now
Big rig crash in Solano County on I-80 temporarily shuts down both directions of traffic

SOLANO (KRON) – UPDATE: As of 11:29 a.m. one lane has opened in the east bound direction.

The CHP is reporting that an Amazon big rig traveling east bound crashed over the center divide and hit multiple vehicles in the west bound lane.

Approximately six other vehicles were involved including another big rig.

All west bound and east bound lanes have been closed near Pedrick Road.

It is unclear at this time what caused the driver to go over the barrier.

This is a developing story a will be updated as more information becomes available.

