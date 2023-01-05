(KRON) — A big-rig crash on Highway 84 near the 680 in Sunol has shut down traffic in both directions. The big rig reportedly collided head-on with a Toyota Camry and then jackknifed.

A tour bus then apparently got stuck trying to turn around. The driver in one of the vehicles was reportedly trapped and could be heard calling for help. Helicopter transport was requested for one of the crash victims, but was refused until 9 a.m., possibly due to ongoing weather conditions.

A Sig-alert was issued by the CHP. It is not known at this time if the crash is weather-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.