Bird or bunny? Internet explodes over this video

Remember the dress debate of 2015? Was it white and gold or blue and black?
Now, video of a new optical illusion is driving the Internet crazy.
Is it a bird? Or is it a bunny?
Survey says—it’s a bird! An African white-necked raven named “Mischief” to be exact.
This 18-year-old fella belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri. And apparently– he’s a pretty talented guy.
Not only does he fly, he talks, paints, and of course– confuses the Internet.
