SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Black Friday is still the busiest shopping day of the year. Americans are expected to spend up to $966 billion, which is about $30 billion more compared to last year.

The National Retail Federation says 130 million shoppers are expected to be in stores today and through the weekend. Including online shoppers, there is an expected 182 million shoppers, which has increased 15.7 million compared to last year.

“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend marks some of the busiest shopping days of the year, as consumers enjoy the tradition of shopping for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have been preparing for months for this occasion. They are stocked and ready to help customers find the gifts and other items they want at great prices during the entire holiday season.”

Cyber Monday, the second-largest shopping day, the National Retail Federation predicts that will be around 71 million shoppers.

Despite inflation seemingly increasing, the Labor Department says the inflation rate is actually slowing down.

WalletHub experts say more than one in three Americans are skipping gifts this year due to inflation.

Wall Street Journal reports that gifts like televisions, smartphones, and furniture are all less this year due to supply chain issues.

Many retailers have expanded deals until the end of the year, as opposed to just the one day. Experts advise shoppers to do their research, including price-checking all the different stores before shopping and seeing if some stores will price match.