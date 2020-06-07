‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted across Oakland street

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As protests continue across the nation following the killing of George Floyd, Oakland is joining several other U.S. cities with a Black Lives Matter street mural.

The mural stretches about three blocks long and is located on Harrison through Broadway.

Oakland artists, mural companies, and volunteers began painting the mural early Sunday morning.

The first mural popped up in Washington, DC after 16th Street in downtown DC was renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza on Friday.

A similar mural was also painted on the street that leads to the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

Community led #BlackLivesMatter street mural going up on Harrison through Broadway! TY to Oakland’s incredible art community for making this happen. #GoodMotherGallery pic.twitter.com/tHCpyF42YF — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 7, 2020

