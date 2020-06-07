OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As protests continue across the nation following the killing of George Floyd, Oakland is joining several other U.S. cities with a Black Lives Matter street mural.
The mural stretches about three blocks long and is located on Harrison through Broadway.
Oakland artists, mural companies, and volunteers began painting the mural early Sunday morning.
The first mural popped up in Washington, DC after 16th Street in downtown DC was renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza on Friday.
A similar mural was also painted on the street that leads to the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.
Latest Stories:
- Death of inmate at Corcoran State Prison investigated as a homicide
- ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted across Oakland street
- WATCH: Pilot draws out tribute to George Floyd using only his airplane
- Officials urge Floyd protesters to get coronavirus tests
- Santa Cruz deputy killed in ambush by Air Force sergeant