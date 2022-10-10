SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week.

“The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” Preston tweeted at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, just as the Blue Angels were flying above the city.

San Francisco has been celebrating Fleet Week for the past seven days with the Blue Angels air show typically the marquee showpiece for the week-long event. While Supervisor Preston may not have been able to prevent the Blue Angels from flying, Karl the Fog had little trouble shutting them down.

After completing Friday and Saturday’s air shows, the Blue Angels were forced to cancel Sunday’s show due to foggy weather conditions. Fleet Week continues Monday with events that include U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ship tours at the piers and a High School Band Challenge in Golden Gate Park.

KRON4 reached out to Supervisor Preston’s office for further comment on the tweet but has yet to hear back.