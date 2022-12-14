REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved $2.4M Tuesday to tackle homelessness in three of its cities.

People here said they are worried about people living on the streets with freezing cold temperatures. “It’s so cold not even layers helps. These people could get sick,” said Jackeline Reyes, Redwood City resident.

“Especially this time of year. No one should be sleeping on the streets,” said Robert Iron Teeth, Redwood City resident. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors awarded three cities $2.4M to help end homelessness in each area.

“There is a huge homeless problem here. It’s probably not enough money but it’s still good,” said Robin Schreiver, Redwood City resident. Redwood city will be getting just over $1 million to get more emergency shelter and additional supportive housing.

Half Moon Bay will receive nearly $1 million to provide a safe parking area with hygiene facilities for people living in their cars. This will help provide showers, restrooms, laundry and other services.

Millbrae is receiving about $370k to help unhoused people in the downtown area. The goal is to address mental health issues, drug use, alcohol use and to find people temporary housing.

“There’s also a huge segment of the homeless population we don’t see on the streets. They are living in their cars on hard times. They don’t have a mental issues or drug addiction just lost their job. It’s really sad those are the hidden homeless,” said Schreiver.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“I hope they get the care they need, and they actually get respect,” said Reyes.

San Mateo County officials made a pledge back in March to end homelessness by the end of the year. While it seems that goal has not quite been reached, supervisors are hoping this money will help get them there.