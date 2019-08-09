Wild boars cause serious damage in Danville neighborhood

DANVILLE (KRON) — For a week now, boars have been leaving their tracks behind.

“Each day that goes on, it’s just that more damage,” Danville Ranch Property Manager Christina Estrada said.

This neighborhood near the hills of Danville has been a popular spot.

“It’s going to be money, money, money for us to put out,” Estrada said, but she hasn’t put a price tag on the damage just yet.

She’s having a hard time catching the culprits.

Packs of up to 35 wild boars have been sighted.

Resident Yiwu Ding said he usually sees turkeys and deer.

“A boar — that’s strange,” Ding said. “I’ve never seen it. If there’s a boar, it’s exotic. I see people getting excited.”

Excited, but he changed his mind when he saw the damage near his home.

“Oh, this is really bad,” he said. “I take back what I said moments ago because I’ve never seen this.”

Wildlife experts said it’s the season when wild hogs tend to come down from the mountains to the residential neighborhoods.

The summer heat drying out the hills causes the hogs to look for food and destroy perfectly trimmed lawns.

Obtaining a depredation permit and hiring a state license trapper is required to trap the animals — something this property manager needs.

“They’ll be out again,” Estrada said. “Probably picking another area so anybody who knows how to get rid of boars, call us.”