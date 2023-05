SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers is stepping down from his position, according to a report from ESPN. Myers, a two-time executive of the year, has been with the Warriors for 12 years and helped guide the team to four NBA Championships.

“It’s just time,” Myers reportedly told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Myers is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to officially announce his decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.