OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Police say that the call reporting the body came in to OPD’s Communications Division shortly after 10:30 a.m. The person on the call reported that they found an unresponsive person floating in the water.

Just before 11 a.m. fire crews along with U.S. Coast Guard members were called to the Port of Oakland after a body had been found in the water. OFD says the body is an adult man, and he was found to be deceased.

At this time it is not known how long the body was in the water, and it has yet to be determined if foul play was involved. The Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.