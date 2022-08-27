(KRON) — A boat collision on Friday evening led law enforcement to search Lake Berryessa, where a body was later found, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

A boating accident reportedly occurred on Lake Berryessa around 5 p.m. on Friday evening near the mouth of the narrows, according to a statement from NCSO. Search crews were on site all evening investigating the accident.

Around 9p.m. a body was found in the lake. The cause of death is still under investigation, but police believe the death was related to the boat accident. The identity of the victim is being withheld until their family can be notified.