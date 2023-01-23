GREENBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — A body discovered amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek in Greenbrae has been positively identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area. Although the body has been identified, the identity is not being released until his next of kin have been notified, said a social media post from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s lifeless body was discovered on Sunday, Jan. 22 at about 10:46 a.m. in the storm debris of Corte Madera Creek waters, police said. A passing rower discovered the body near a building at 1251 S. Eliseo Drive. She called 911 and first responders were immediately deployed to the area, the police said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The remains were located in the waterway and the subject was pulled onto a dock at the base of Bon Air Bridge. The subject was pronounced deceased without any resuscitative aid being rendered, due to what police described as physiological signs of death.

The subject was exposed to elements and submerged for a long period, according to a preliminary investigation, police said. No overt signs of foul play were noted.

The subject, a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area, had no fixed residential address, police said. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week, police said.