Body found during search for swimmer off San Francisco

News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crews have found a body while searching for a 24-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the rough waters of San Francisco.

The Coast Guard said they recovered the body Saturday morning.

Crews had been searching on boats, a helicopter and onshore for the young woman after her friends called 911 Friday night. They said they lost sight of her after she went for a swim off Mile Rock Beach.

The rocky beach is a popular stop for hikers exploring scenic Land’s End, but officials said rough currents make it a dangerous place for swimming.

The body will be identified pending an autopsy.

