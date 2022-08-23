(KRON) — A deceased individual found in an SUV at the bottom of Prosser Reservoir on Sunday was Kiely Rodni, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a tweet Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted on the individual and the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner identified the individual as Kiely Rodni, 16, of Truckee.

“Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee,” a separate social post from the Sheriff’s Office continued.

Kiely vanished more than two weeks ago after leaving a party attended by hundreds of other teenagers. After several weeks of intensive searching by law enforcement and other agencies, she was found on Sunday by a group of YouTubers known as Adventures With Purpose.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time,” read the social post.

The investigation into the Truckee teenager’s death remains ongoing.