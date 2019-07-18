Body found in San Jose deemed suspicious

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department discovered the body of a deceased woman Thursday morning.

At about 10:24 a.m., San Jose police officers were patrolling the Guadalupe River Trail near West Julian Street and North Autumn Street when they came across a dead body.

Neighbors say the area is frequented by homeless.

“Living so close to the park here and there’s just so many homeless, it’s not surprising that a crime might have taken place,” said neighbor Daid Getz-Eggers.

Getz-Eggers walks his dog in the park everyday but says he avoids the park at night.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and now believe there were suspicious circumstances tied to the incident that will require further investigation.

Homicide and Crime Scene investigators also responded to the scene.

The Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.