Body found in the water in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A female body was found in the water at Pedro Point in Pacifica on Thursday morning and her death is now under investigation, police said.

Pacifica police officers and North County Fire Authority crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to the west end of Pedro Point on a report of a person floating face down in the water and arrived to find the person had washed ashore.

Police said the body was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time before she was found.

The San Mateo County coroner’s office is working to identify the body.

Anyone with information related to the case can call Pacifica police detectives at (650) 738-7314 or provide an anonymous tip by calling (650) 355-4444 and refer to case 21-1471.