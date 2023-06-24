(KRON) — Human remains were found near the Oakland Zoo on Friday afternoon, and police are investigating the death as a homicide, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Just before 1:15 p.m. a person notified OPD that they found human remains in the 9700 block of Golf Links Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead victim, OPD said.

Investigators with the Homicide Section arrived at the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.