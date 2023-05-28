(KRON) — The body of a man who drowned attempting to retrieve an oar in Lake Del Valle Saturday afternoon has been recovered, according to the East Bay Regional Parks Police Department.

Police said officers were flagged down by the family of a man who went into the water in search of an oar that fell out of his family’s boat around 3:51 p.m. The family reported he started searching in a cove across the lake from East Beach, just outside of the guarded area.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a man jumped into the water and immediately began to struggle before his head dipped underwater. Police were summoned several minutes later.

The man’s body was discovered at 9:21 p.m. and released to the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau. The man’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be properly notified.