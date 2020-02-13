Body of missing South Carolina 6-year-old found

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found, officials said Thursday.

Cayce Police also announced at a Thursday news conference that a body of a man was also recently found in Faye Marie Swetlik’s neighborhood.

Authorities didn’t give any evidence to connect the two deaths, but said there is no danger to the public.

They also announced no arrests have been made in the girl’s death.

This story will be updated with more information. Check back for updates

Swetlik went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

On Wednesday night, officials released new video footage showing two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen. They said tips helped investigators to identify the Chevrolet Trailblazer, but they are still seeking information about the silver vehicle that was seen in the Churchill Heights at the time.

During a news conference Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway, officials stressed the need for people with surveillance video or anyone with any tips about the case to submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the news conference, City of Cayce officials released video of the 6-year-old getting off of her school bus on Monday.

Police said Swetlik is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a hair and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

