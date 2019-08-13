Body of missing teen Nora Quoirin found in Malaysia

SEREMBAN, Malaysia (AP) – Malaysian police say the family of a missing 15-year-old London girl has positively identified a body found near the nature resort where she disappeared over a week ago.
Police said the naked body of a female Caucasian was found earlier Tuesday 1 ½ miles from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, where Nora Anne Quoirin went missing Aug. 4.
Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters at the hospital morgue that “the family has confirmed that the body is Nora Anne.”
Latest News Headlines:
- Police: Thief targets Petaluma pharmacy, steals prescription medication
- Bumgarner pitches Giants past Athletics in Bay Bridge Series
- Thieves target Walnut Creek Apple store, steal 16 iPhones, police say
- Did the Dayton gunman target his sister? Police can’t agree
- Oklahoma woman turning 110 reveals secret to a long life