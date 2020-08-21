Body of Solano County man found as crews search through damage from LNU Lightning Complex fires

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County sheriff says a man’s body was found Thursday as crews looked through the damage left behind from the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

The man who was found lived on Pleasants Valley Road in the area of Vacaville, according to Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrara. His identity has not been disclosed as officials try to contact next of kin.

Those who live along Pleasants Valley Road are some of the 30,000 people who have been evacuated due to the fires.

Of the 140,000 acres that have burned, Sheriff Ferrara said Thursday 62,000 have burned in Solano County.

“For us, that’s a massive fire,” the sheriff said in a Facebook Live video.

More updates on the man’s death will be provided in a press release that Ferrara said would be sent out later in the day.

The man’s death marks the second death in the LNU Lightning Complex fires. A Vacaville-based troubleman with Pacific Gas and Electric was found unresponsive in his vehicle Wednesday in the Gates Canyon area. He later died at a local hospital.

