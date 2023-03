OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An unidentified man was found dead in the street-level plaza at Lake Merritt BART station Thursday morning, a BART spokesperson confirmed to KRON4. Drug paraphernalia was found near the body.

Video from the scene showed uniformed BART Police officers wheeling a gurney out with the body covered in a body bag.

BART authorities handed the body over to the coroner’s office. There was no indication of foul play, according to BART.