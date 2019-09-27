BoJack Horseman to end after upcoming sixth season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BoJack Horseman, the critically acclaimed Netflix cartoon, announced it will end its run after the upcoming sixth season, which will premier in two parts.

The episodes with premier in two parts, with the first batch of episodes premiering on the streaming site October 25 and the second dropping January 31.

Watch the season trailer below.

The show’s Instagram page also posted a “message” from the titular character joking how now he won’t only be remembered as the “horse from horsing around.” A reference to the character’s in-show TV part.