Bolinas residents report increase in visitors as coronavirus cases surge in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 case, a sign public health officers say the virus is spreading in the community.

And now residents say there’s coronavirus cases in Bolinas – in west Marin. You may recall the town tested almost all of its residents back in April, the results came back negative.

Marin County’s website says Bolinas reports less than 10 cases — it’s unclear if there’s any confirmed cases but residents say they’re seeing an uptick in visitors.

“You know it seems like people are anxious to get out of the house,” Honu Mana said.

“Fourth of July and the weekend after that and the weather was pretty good and it was pretty busy,” Suart Russell said.

Bolinas is known to be isolated. Scientist say it’s rural setting contributed to a low infection rate of COVID-19.

In April, the town made national headlines after testing almost all of its residents — the results negative.

Locals worked hard to keep it that way.

Signs at the entrance telling visitors the town is “closed” and to “turn around.”

But word is spreading the virus is in the community.

“I heard there was a couple cases,” Mana said.

“Just gossip in town. You hear it from various people at the store, other places,” Russell said. “I heard it from my daughter.”

According to a map on Marin County’s website, Bolinas has zero to 10 cases — which is far lower than the rest of the county.

The map indicates communities with less than 10 cases do not have their case counts shared for privacy of the individuals.

“People go back and forth between Bolinas and the city and other places where people work so I’m not surprised that eventually it would happen,” Russell said.

County public health officials could not be reached for comment on Sunday but gave an update Friday in a Facebook live.

“We were so successful when we first came together to flatten the curve,” Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matthew Willis said. “But now we’re seeing the consequences as we reopen.”>

Marin County remains on the governor’s watch list due to a jump in COVID-19 cases. The county recording record high numbers just last week.

