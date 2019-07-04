Bomb squad confiscates more than 2,000 pounds of fireworks in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Police in San Leandro seized more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a storage unit located at 1100 Davis Street in San Leandro around 10 p.m., where they found two men unloading boxes of fireworks.

The Alameda County Bomb Squad confiscated the explosives.

Police say the fireworks seized included barrel bombs, Roman candles, barrage candles and mini-artillery plastic balls.

The illegal fireworks, according to police, are capable of shooting 125 feet into the air before exploding.

Police say the men seen with the fireworks are cooperating with officers and were released at the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, the district attorney’s office will determine charges.

Officials are reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in San Leandro.