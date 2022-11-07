SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police units and a bomb squad are on the scene of a suspicious device at a thrift store in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The device was found at the Salvation Army at 702 West Taylor Street in San Jose, and some evacuations have taken place, according to police. The street nearby is closed while SJPD investigates the device.

KRON On is streaming now

Police are asking residents to avoid the area so they can complete their work. As of 12:18 p.m. the bomb technicians were examining the device.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.