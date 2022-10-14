GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School.

The threat was not specific to the school or exact location.

A search of the school was conducted with the assistance of a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s explosive detection K-9 officer. No explosive devices were located, and the incident was determined to be a hoax.

Then, at about 1 p.m., Gilroy officers were informed of another possible bomb threat, this time at Christopher High School. A similar message had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School.

But again, police said the threat was not specific to the school or exact location. A search of Christopher High School was conducted with the assistance of a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s explosive detection K-9 officer.

No explosive devices were located, and the incident was also determined to be a hoax. Both incidents are being actively investigated by the Gilroy Police Department. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Ofc. Dustin Odell at (408) 846-0403, or Ofc. Andrew Lopez at (408) 846-0324. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the police department’s tip line at (408) 846-0330.

