OAKLAND (BCN) — The Oakland Zoo’s Halloween-themed Boo at the Zoo event starts Saturday and will continue through the end of the month. The family-friendly program at the zoo in the Oakland hills offers a scavenger hunt where people can look for animal trading cards. Finishers of the scavenger hunt will receive a limited-release trading card and a candy bar.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in costumes as long as they are not inflatable ones that can scare the zoo animals, and can enter a costume contest by tagging Oakland Zoo on social media. The winners will receive four tickets to the holiday Glowfari lantern festival at the zoo from November through January.

Tickets must be reserved in advance for visits to the Zoo. People can find out more about Boo at the Zoo and ticket options at oaklandzoo.org/programs-and-events/boo-at-the-zoo.

