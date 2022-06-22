(KRON) — A box containing cremated remains was recently found inside a bag at Partridge Avenue and Dunford Way in Sunnyvale, according to a tweet from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

“We know this is something very special to someone and are hoping to be able to reunited it to the family it belongs to,” read the tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the DPS said officers reached out to Nor-Cal Crematory but that records possibly pertaining to the remains were destroyed. The only information the department was able to find was that the cremation took place in 2001.



Box containing remains

“If this belongs to you, it is now safe and secure in our care, please send us a private message,” said Sunnyvale DPS in a tweet.