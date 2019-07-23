Boy, 15, with autism died of overdose after man gave him drugs, sexually assaulted him

This photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows Alain Forget after an arrest in 2001. We are waiting for an updated booking photo. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man allegedly gave drugs to 15-year-old boy with autism and sexually battered the child before he died of a drug overdose, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Alain Luis Forget was given permission to take the boy to a home in Hamilton County, which was owned by Forget’s father who passed away. The child was found unresponsive two days later. Forget called an ambulance, which rushed the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s autopsy revealed he had morphine and Xanax in his system. His cause of death was pneumonia and drug toxicity, according to a medical examiner’s report.

After interviewing the boy’s family members, investigators determined that Forget had given the boy drugs and sexually assaulted him before his death.

Forget, 58, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, according to the report. He is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond.

Detectives say Forget has homes in Lakeland and Sorrento, Florida and there could be additional victims. Those with information are encouraged to contact FDLE’s Live Oak Field Office at (800) 226-5630.

