(KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department is investigating the brazen burglary of an auto shop that was captured on video by surveillance camera. In the video, a man wearing a light-colored hoodie can be seen trying the glass door of Epic Auto Repair in Morgan Hill before shattering the glass to gain entry.

Once inside, the subject quickly moves behind the counter and begins rifling through the cash drawer and filing cabinets. The subject then exits the way he came in, through the shattered glass door.

The entire incident lasted took less than two minutes.

The Morgan Hill Police Department confirmed to KRON4 that the case was under investigation but said it did not have any further information.

Epic Auto Repair Shop is located on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.