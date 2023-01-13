Officials say the ghost gun used by suspect has been safely recovered. (East Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue.

The officer tried to stop on a dark colored Dodge Charges just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on a foot chase. As the officers were trying to get the suspect into custody, Wiley discharged a single round and hit an officer, according to Eat Palo Alto Police Department officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No shots were fired by the officers.

“This is a stark reminder of the danger police officers face, and the ongoing dangers of gun violence,” said East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu in a news release. “We must never forget the risk our police officers take every time they leave their families to serve our community.”

Police say the suspect used a “ghost gun” that was converted to be fully automatic with a high-capacity magazine.

Officials say the ghost gun used by suspect has been safely recovered. (East Palo Alto Police Department)

Wiley is in police custody. Police say the investigation is in the very early stages and that officers did not fire any shots during the struggle with the suspect.

The officer is recovering from a non-life-threatening wound.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at (650) 853-3154.

This story is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.