(BCN) — Following a collision last week that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl, San Francisco Mayor London Breed is recommending pedestrian safety improvements to that intersection, her office said Monday.

On Tuesday at 4th and King streets, a man was pushing his daughter in a stroller near Oracle Park when both were struck by a woman in her car. They were transferred to the hospital, where the father faced life-threatening injuries and the little girl died.

In response, Breed announced she has directed the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency to make a plan for improvements to that intersection and others deemed dangerous by the city, including updated crosswalks for pedestrians, removing visual obstructions near intersections and turns, longer timers to cross the street and features that would slow down cars turning on intersections.

At the 4th and King intersection, the mayor said she directed SFMTA to remove southbound right-turn lanes, reducing the number of cars turning there. She also requested changing the traffic signal so that drivers turning right onto King Street see a yellow arrow instead of a green light, to reinforce the need to yield to pedestrians.

SFMTA has until the end of 2024 to present their plans to improve pedestrian safety at dangerous intersections around the city.

“Our streets and roads in San Francisco should be safe for everyone to enjoy without feeling their lives are in danger,” said Breed. “We will continue to invest in and prioritize improvements to help prevent anyone, especially our children, from being hit, injured, or killed by a driver.”

San Francisco saw 39 traffic-related deaths in 2022, the highest level since 2007, according to the mayor’s office.

The driver of vehicle that allegedly struck the father and killed the child, a 71-year-old woman, was arrested last week on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.