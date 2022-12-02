HORIZONTAL – The City of Brentwood, Calif. logo (Photo courtesy of the City of Brentwood)

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (BCN)– The city of Brentwood announced this week that City Council meetings will be held in person again starting on Dec. 13 after being held remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. People will still have the ability to participate remotely via Zoom at the council meetings, but public comment will be received first by people who are at the meeting in person, city officials said.

People can also submit written comments in advance of council meetings by emailing cityclerk@brentwoodca.gov. The city will not require facial coverings or check vaccination status for people attending the meetings.

The meetings are streamed at https://www.brentwoodca.gov/, https://www.youtube.com/@CityofBrentwoodCA and via Zoom.

Meetings of other Brentwood city commissions and committees are expected to remain remote until January, according to the city. The Dec. 13 City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. in council chambers at 150 City Park Way.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.