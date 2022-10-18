MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Brentwood man is facing felony manslaughter charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. He was arrested on Oct. 14 and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Ramirez’s felony charges include enhancements due to Ramirez fleeing the scene and inflicting great bodily injury to the victim, Chung Thuy Le.

KRON On is streaming now

On Oct. 1 Le was struck by a vehicle as she was in a crosswalk. She died from her injuries at the local hospital. Le was a business owner in Walnut Creek, and leaves behind a husband and three children.

(Photo of Chung Thuy Le courtesy of family)

Le’s husband, Tin Pham, told KRON4 his late 44-year-old wife was a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy.