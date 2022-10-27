BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly used 3D printers to manufacture firearms was arrested by Brentwood police following a months-long investigation, according to a social post from Brentwood PD. Scott Leeper, 23, of Brentwood, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Brentwood PD Investigations Division who executed a search warrant.

At Leeper’s residence, located in the 2000 block of Azalea Way in Brentwood, officers found containers of various calibers of ammunition, 3D printers used in the manufacturing of firearms, 3D printing supplies and two semi-automatic rifles. Also on the premises were 30-round magazines, various tools and parts used in the manufacturing of weapons and several other firearms.

Photos: Brentwood Police Department

The firearms found in Leeper’s home were operable but not registered with the California Department of Justice, according to police. One of the unregistered weapons met the California Penal Code definition of “assault weapon,” police said.

Leeper was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing an assault weapon and other firearm charges.