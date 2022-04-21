BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers from the Brentwood Police Department last week located and impounded a vehicle that was wanted for for reportedly participating in an illegal sideshow in the City of Turlock. The driver was cited and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The Turlock police said the vehicle was involved in a sideshow and evaded police, according to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department.

“In California, reckless driving, including spinning donuts and other side show activities is considered a misdemeanor,” said Brentwood PD in the post. “The Brentwood Police Department has a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to sideshow activity. Those caught taking part face the possibility of citations, arrest and/or having their vehicles towed.”

Illegal sideshows have been expanding across the Bay Area for some time now. Last weekend in Oakland, one person was arrested for punching a police officer during a sideshow in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department said. The San Jose recently arrested eight people who participated in sideshows during Easter.