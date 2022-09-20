BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police have cautioned people to “please remain vigilant at all times” after a woman was robbed outside of a bank Monday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to a Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim told officers that after exiting the bank she was approached by a suspect who attempted to grab her purse. She struggled with the suspect while a second suspect waited nearby in a getaway vehicle, the social post stated. During the struggle, the victim’s wallet, purse and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The two suspects fled the scene in the getaway vehicle, which is described as a black four-door sedan. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling east on Lone Tree Way.

The suspect was described as a Black, male adult, 5’08 to 5’09 with a thin build, wearing a black ski mask. The suspect driving the vehicle was simply described as a black male adult.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Det. Sares at (925) 809-7733.